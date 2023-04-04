Today, Finland officially became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), marking the end of its era of military non-alignment. In a statement, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö emphasized that the membership is not targeted against anyone and does not change the foundations or objectives of Finland's foreign and security policy. Rather, it provides security for Finland while also strengthening its international position and room for manoeuvre.

Finland shares a 1,340-km (832-mile) eastern frontier with Russia and formally applied to join NATO last May because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Finnish public opinion towards joining NATO surged to 80% in favour after the invasion. The accession of Finland to NATO is a setback for Russia's Vladimir Putin, who had repeatedly complained of NATO's expansion before his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The length of Russia's border with NATO member states has now doubled.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would be "watching closely" what happens in Finland, describing NATO's enlargement as a "violation of our security and our national interests". Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, assured that no NATO troops would be stationed in Finland without the consent of the government in Helsinki.

Finland's membership in the Alliance provides security for itself while also committing to the security of all NATO member states, being a reliable ally that strengthens regional stability. As a NATO member, Finland will need readiness for change and adaptability. The Finnish Defence Forces are also facing new demands and challenges to which they must respond.

Finland applied to join NATO together with Sweden. However, Sweden's application has become stuck, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing Stockholm of embracing Kurdish militants and allowing them to demonstrate on the streets. Hungary is also yet to approve Sweden joining. Jens Stoltenberg said NATO would ensure Sweden becomes the next member to join.

HT