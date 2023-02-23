President Sauli Niinistö of Finland is embarking on a trip to the United States from 6th to 10th March 2023. The President is set to focus on foreign and security policy issues, as well as closer economic and technological cooperation. During his trip, he will be accompanied by a business delegation comprising representatives from various industries.
On the first day of his visit, President Niinistö will arrive on the West Coast in Seattle, where he will meet with Governor Jay Inslee and address a joint session of the State Senate on transatlantic cooperation in the areas of security, technology, and economy.
The program also includes visits to companies and a discussion on security policy at the National Nordic Museum.
The President will then travel to Palo Alto on Tuesday, 7th March, to participate in a discussion on security policy, great power competition, and new technologies organized by the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. During his meeting with California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, they will discuss the international political situation, green and digital transition, and attend the Bifrost Summit, an event presenting innovative Nordic entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.
On Thursday, 9th March, President Niinistö will visit Washington D.C., where he will meet with U.S. Senators to discuss Finland's NATO membership, transatlantic partnership, and security in Europe. He will also attend an event on defence industry and emerging technologies organized by the Embassy of Finland. The President's visit will culminate in a visit to the Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, 10th March, where he will meet with Governor of the State of Virginia Glenn Youngkin.
Before his U.S. trip, President Niinistö will host U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senators Thom Tillis, Joni Ernst, Ted Budd, Katie Britt, and Pete Ricketts on Friday, 24th February 2023, at Mäntyniemi in Helsinki. During their meeting, they will discuss Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and Finland's membership in NATO.
This visit highlights the importance of transatlantic cooperation and the strong relationship between Finland and the United States. The discussions will focus on key issues that are essential to both countries, including security, technology, and economy. The visit will also provide an opportunity for Finland to advance its membership in NATO, which is crucial for ensuring security in the region.
