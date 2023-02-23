President Sauli Niinistö of Finland is embarking on a trip to the United States from 6th to 10th March 2023. The President is set to focus on foreign and security policy issues, as well as closer economic and technological cooperation. During his trip, he will be accompanied by a business delegation comprising representatives from various industries.

On the first day of his visit, President Niinistö will arrive on the West Coast in Seattle, where he will meet with Governor Jay Inslee and address a joint session of the State Senate on transatlantic cooperation in the areas of security, technology, and economy.