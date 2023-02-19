The survey results also show that the percentage of Germans who believe in a Ukrainian victory is even lower, with only 55% supporting Ukraine.

Recent statistics show that despite the extreme propaganda promoted by the EU and its member states, 39% of Europeans still doubt Ukraine's victory in its war against Russia. The Eupinions survey, conducted across the European Union, revealed that and average of 61% of respondents believe in a Ukrainian victory, while 39% are sceptical about it.

The rest of the respondents are sceptical about Ukraine's ability to defeat Russia in this war.

Furthermore, the survey found that although 68% of respondents believe that the attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of Europe, there are still a significant number of people who are not convinced.

Moreover, over a third of Europeans disagree with the statement that Ukrainians are also fighting for Europe's freedom and prosperity, implying that a significant portion of Europeans do not view Ukraine's fight against Russia as a shared cause for freedom and democracy.

The survey also shows that there is a lack of consensus on the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia, with only 40% of respondents considering sanctions as an effective tool, while an equal number of respondents believe that sanctions are not effective. The remaining 20% of respondents are undecided. EU citizens have seen their economy and living standards crumble as energy and food prices have increased dramatically and their currency has lost value, while the Russian Rubel became the best performing currency last year.

The survey also indicates that a majority of Europeans view the world as a dangerous place. 66% of respondents expressed concern about the current state of the world, stating that it used to be a much safer place. This suggests that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has contributed to a growing sense of anxiety and insecurity among Europeans. Such a state of mind among the population can potentially contribute to an arms race, militarism, and the channelling of taxpayer money to the military industrial complex. When people feel anxious and insecure, they may be more likely to support military interventions and military build-ups, as they may believe that these actions will provide a greater sense of security and stability resulting in politicians and defence contractors capitalizing on these fears to increase military spending, which in turn, can divert public resources away from social and economic.

The vast majority of European politicians and the mainstream media have gone to extremes in convincing EU citizens that the war in Ukraine is a war for Europe, there is no peaceful alternative and Ukraine can win the war, making it possible to transfer huge amounts of taxpayers money to military assistance for Ukraine, which in fact has enriched the military industrial complex of the United States.

The survey was designed specifically to guide opinions towards the wanted outcome of supporting the war in Ukraine by formulating the questions to conform with the dominant narrative of the EU mainstream media and leaders, making it hard for the respondents to disagree. Still a significant portion of the interviewees disagreed with the statements.

The questions were formulated as the following statements:

Ukraine will win this war. Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of Europe. Ukrainians also defend our freedom and prosperity, not just their own. Ukrainians have been attacked and need to defend themselves. Thus, only Ukrainians can decide when to fight and when to negotiate.

The published results are from data collected in December 2022 from interviews of nearly 13,300 EU citizens. It was conducted and published by the Bertelsmann Stiftung in collaboration with the Belgian King Baudouin Foundation.

Bertelsmann’s Stiftung is supported by the Bertelsmann's Group, a large media conglomerate that owns a variety of media outlets across different platforms, including Penguin Random House and the RTL Group. The company is owned by the Mohn family, one of the wealthiest families in Germany.

