Seymour Hersh , an investigative journalist with a track record of breaking major stories, published a bombshell report on Substack on February 8 that alleges the United States was behind the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines. According to Hersh, an anonymous source with inside knowledge of the operation has confirmed that the U.S. government was involved in the planning and execution of the sabotage, which took place on September 26, 2022.

If Hersh's report is accurate, this act of terrorism directed at the infrastructure of its own allies would have significant implications for the relationship between the United States and Germany and could be a turning point in relations between US and Europe.

”Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicised mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh writes in his article.

According to Hersh’s source, the decision to sabotage the pipeline came directly from Biden himself and was the result of a highly secretive debate that lasted for over nine months within Washington's national security community. Hersh's anonymous source claimed that the issue during the debate was not whether to carry out the mission but how to achieve the goal while keeping the identity of the responsible party hidden. The deliberations reportedly involved extensive planning and strategising, indicating the high level of importance placed on the issue within the national security community.

As reported by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, President Joe Biden and his foreign policy team, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, and Undersecretary of State for Policy Victoria Nuland, were strongly opposed to the Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream pipelines. The two pipelines, which ran parallel to each other for 750 miles under the Baltic Sea, originated from different ports in northeastern Russia near the Estonian border, passed near the Danish island of Bornholm, and terminated in northern Germany. Biden and his team were vocal in their hostility towards the pipelines, which were seen as a means of increasing Russia's influence in Europe and undermining the energy security of the region.

Hersh recounts that opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline reached a fever pitch in January 2021, on the eve of President Joe Biden's inauguration. Senate Republicans, led by Ted Cruz of Texas, repeatedly raised concerns about the political threat posed by cheap Russian natural gas during the confirmation hearing of Secretary of State Tony Blinken. At the time, the Senate had successfully passed a law that ”halted the pipeline in its tracks”, as Cruz put it. At the time, the German government, then led by Angela Merkel, faced significant political and economic pressure to get the pipeline online.

”In December of 2021, two months before the first Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, Jake Sullivan convened a meeting of a newly formed task force—men and women from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CIA, and the State and Treasury Departments—and asked for recommendations about how to respond to Putin’s impending invasion.

It would be the first of a series of top-secret meetings in a secure room on the top floor of the Old Executive Office Building, adjacent to the White House, which was also the home of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board (PFIAB). There was the usual back-and-forth chatter that eventually led to a crucial preliminary question: Would the recommendation forwarded by the group to the President be reversible—such as another layer of sanctions and currency restrictions—or irreversible—that is, kinetic actions, which could not be undone?

What became clear to participants, according to the source with direct knowledge of the process, is that Sullivan intended for the group to come up with a plan for the destruction of the two Nord Stream pipelines—and that he was delivering on the desires of the President.”

”Over the next several meetings, the participants debated options for an attack. The Navy proposed using a newly commissioned submarine to assault the pipeline directly. The Air Force discussed dropping bombs with delayed fuses that could be set off remotely. The CIA argued that whatever was done, it would have to be covert. Everyone involved understood the stakes. “This is not kiddie stuff,” the source said. If the attack were traceable to the United States, ’It’s an act of war’.”

”At the time, the CIA was directed by William Burns, a mild-mannered former ambassador to Russia who had served as deputy secretary of state in the Obama Administration. Burns quickly authorized an Agency working group whose ad hoc members included—by chance—someone who was familiar with the capabilities of the Navy’s deep-sea divers in Panama City. Over the next few weeks, members of the CIA’s working group began to craft a plan for a covert operation that would use deep-sea divers to trigger an explosion along the pipeline.”

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participate in a joint press conference Monday, February 7, 2022, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

What came next was stunning. On February 7, less than three weeks before the seemingly inevitable Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden met in his White House office with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who, after some wobbling, was now firmly on the American team. At the press briefing that followed, Biden defiantly said, “If Russia invades . . . there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”

Twenty days earlier, Undersecretary Nuland had delivered essentially the same message at a State Department briefing, with little press coverage. “I want to be very clear to you today,” she said in response to a question. “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”

Biden’s and Nuland’s indiscretion, if that is what it was, might have frustrated some of the planners. But it also created an opportunity. According to the source, some of the senior officials of the CIA determined that blowing up the pipeline “no longer could be considered a covert option because the President just announced that we knew how to do it.”

The plan to blow up Nord Stream 1 and 2 was suddenly downgraded from a covert operation requiring that Congress be informed to one that was deemed as a highly classified intelligence operation with U.S. military support. Under the law, the source explained, “There was no longer a legal requirement to report the operation to Congress. All they had to do now is just do it—but it still had to be secret. The Russians have superlative surveillance of the Baltic Sea.”

The Norwegian navy was quick to find the right spot, in the shallow waters of the Baltic sea a few miles off Denmark’s Bornholm Island. The pipelines ran more than a mile apart along a seafloor that was only 260 feet deep. That would be well within the range of the divers, who, operating from a Norwegian Alta class mine hunter, would dive with a mixture of oxygen, nitrogen and helium streaming from their tanks, and plant shaped C4 charges on the four pipelines with concrete protective covers. It would be tedious, time consuming and dangerous work, but the waters off Bornholm had another advantage: there were no major tidal currents, which would have made the task of diving much more difficult.

On September 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane made a seemingly routine flight and dropped a sonar buoy. The signal spread underwater, initially to Nord Stream 2 and then on to Nord Stream 1. A few hours later, the high-powered C4 explosives were triggered and three of the four pipelines were put out of commission. Within a few minutes, pools of methane gas that remained in the shuttered pipelines could be seen spreading on the water’s surface and the world learned that something irreversible had taken place.

No major American newspaper dug into the earlier threats to the pipelines made by Biden and Undersecretary of State Nuland.

Hersh recounts statements made by Blinke in Nulund after the Nord Stream explosions as a confirmation of the fact that the United States government was at least happy and satisfied with the outcome.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponisation of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs. That’s very significant, and that offers a tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come,” Blinken described the event as an opportunity when asked at a press conference last September about the consequences of the energy crisis in Western Europe.

Nuland expressed her satisfaction while testifying at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in late January: “Like you, I am, and I think the Administration is, very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now, as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.” she told Senator Ted Cruz.

Seymour Hersh is an American investigative journalist who is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant and trustworthy reporters of his generation. He has won numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, for his investigative reporting on war crimes, abuses of power, and government misconduct. Hersh is known for his deep sources within the intelligence community, his uncompromising commitment to uncovering the truth, and his ability to bring to light stories that others have missed or ignored. He has a long and distinguished career that has spanned several decades, and his reporting has had a major impact on public discourse and policy.

Describing the reason he chose Substack instead of offering this revealing article to major news outlets, Hersh explains that he never felt at home at major outlets and that money has become a problem for many of them, leading to a cycle of dwindling home delivery, newsstand sales, and display advertisements. He believes that many brilliant journalists are still at work but that reporting has to be within guidelines and constraints that did not exist in the past.

Hersh praises Substack for providing the kind of freedom he has always fought for. He explains that on Substack, he can write deep stories without fear of word counts or column inches and speak directly to his readers. He also appreciates the ethos of the online community, which he feels is in line with his own style of swigging cheap bourbon with servicemen, working over first-year law firm associates for intel, or swapping stories with junior ministers.

In conclusion, Hersh expresses hope that the story readers will find on Substack is a reflection of that freedom. He notes that reporting is back, unfiltered and unprogrammed, just the way he likes it.

Seymour Hersh at the 2004 Letelier-Moffitt Human Rights Award. Photo: Institute for Policy Studies

Seymour Hersh recounts his experience as a freelancer and how he broke the story of a war crime committed by American soldiers in Vietnam in 1969. The soldiers were ordered to attack a peasant village with no opposition and were told to kill on sight. Hersh uncovered the crime, which had been covered up at the top of the military chain of command for 18 months, and won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting. However, getting the story before the American public was not easy, as Hersh was not an established journalist working for a major outlet.

Hersh also talks about his experience reporting on the torture of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib in 2004, which was initially met with scepticism and criticism from the Pentagon. Despite being told that his stories were wrong and outrageous, Hersh never stopped reporting.

Here are some of the most important investigative articles Seymour Hersh has written, along with a brief summary of each and how they were received:

My Lai Massacre (1969): Hersh broke the story of the My Lai Massacre, in which American soldiers killed hundreds of Vietnamese civilians. His reporting, which won a Pulitzer Prize, revealed a military cover-up and sparked outrage across the country. Abu Ghraib Torture (2004): Hersh's reporting on the abuse of prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq exposed a culture of torture and impunity within the U.S. military. His reporting won a George Polk Award and helped to bring about significant changes in military policy and public opinion. Nuclear Weapons in Pakistan (1998): Hersh's reporting on Pakistan's nuclear program, including its collaboration with North Korea, was controversial and initially met with scepticism. However, subsequent events confirmed much of his reporting, and it is now widely regarded as groundbreaking. CIA Domestic Spying (1975): Hersh's reporting on the CIA's illegal domestic spying program helped to expose the agency's abuses of power and contributed to the creation of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Iran-Contra Affair (1987): Hersh's reporting on the Iran-Contra scandal, in which the Reagan administration sold weapons to Iran and used the proceeds to fund the Contras in Nicaragua, was instrumental in exposing the corruption and illegal activities of high-ranking government officials.

Overall, Hersh's reporting has been highly regarded by many for its depth, accuracy, and impact. Even though some of his articles have been controversial and met with criticism from the establishments he has revealed and those who disagree with his reporting or his political views, his work is widely considered to be some of the most important and influential investigative journalism of the past several decades.

Substack.com is an online platform that allows writers and journalists to create and distribute their own newsletters to a wide audience. The platform offers a range of tools to help writers monetize their work, build their readership, and maintain editorial independence. It is free to use, and writers can set their own subscription fees or choose to offer their newsletters for free.

Readers can sign up to receive newsletters and can also support their favourite writers by subscribing or making one-time donations. Substack has gained popularity as a platform for independent journalism, providing a space for writers to produce in-depth reporting and analysis without the constraints of traditional media organizations. It has been used by a range of high-profile writers, including journalists, academics, and activists, to reach a broad audience and build a sustainable model for independent media.

