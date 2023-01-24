The Presidents will discuss the current situation concerning the war of aggression that Russia started 11 months ago, Finland’s political and material support to Ukraine and Ukraine’s efforts to bring about a just peace.

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö visits Ukraine and meets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday 24 January 2023. The visit underlines Finland’s strong and continuous support to Ukraine

After a joint press conference following the meeting, the Presidents will continue the discussion over a working lunch.

In addition to the meeting with President Zelenskyy, President Niinistö visits Borodianka and Bucha, where local authorities will show him the ravages of war and tell him about the suffering caused to civilians by the Russian invasion. The programme in Kyiv also includes the laying of a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance for those fallen in the war, followed by a meeting and a discussion with local university students.

Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Finland