Interested in the safety of digital nomads, experts at Reboot Digital PR Services analysed cybersecurity statistics, including drive-by downloads, phishing sites, malware hosting sites, and compromised computers in order to create a cyber danger index score.

Finland takes the crown for the country with the lowest cyber danger score, globally. This is according to the latest study by Reboot Digital PR Services , which reveals the most cyber-secure countries to work from.

The study found that Finland takes the crown for the most cyber-secure country in the world, with a cyber danger score of 12.6 out of 100 — topping the rankings in Europe and globally.

The country hosts less than 300 phishing sites and a total of just 11 compromised computers per 100,000 internet users. Digital nomads take advantage of the midnight summer sun, allowing them to finish working and still have time to explore.

Austria stands in second at 19.8/100 for cyber danger, hosting just 600 phishing and malware sites combined per every 100,000 URLs and boasts a total of 0 monthly drive-by downloads.

Making it into the top three is Norway, where there are just 14 compromised computers per 100,000 internet users and an average of just 1 drive-by download every month, which aids its overall cyber danger score of 24.1/100.

Belgium (26.5), Ireland (28.4) and Estonia (28.4) are among other countries that boast scores of under 30 for overall cyber danger, indicating their solid security measures for travellers and tourists alike.

Albania places tenth with a cyber danger score of over 37.4 out 100. Although able to flaunt their low statistics for drive-by downloads (2), phishing sites (260) and malware hosting sites — being the lowest in Europe at 260 —the number of compromised computers is high at 2,384 per every 100,000 internet users.

At the opposite end, Bulgaria is the least cyber-secure location in Europe with a cyber danger score of 77.6 out of 100. Followed by Romania (71.9) and Belarus (69.3).

This study analysed over 90 countries around the world, the top global rankings can be found below.

Key global findings:

Finland is the most cyber-secure country to work remotely

Four of the top 10 countries with the most secure networks are in Europe

Albania has the lowest amount of malware hosting sites in Europe at 260

Methodology:

Reboot Digital PR Services carried out the following research to identify the most insecure countries for a workcation. This research analyses the cyber threat landscape within each country considering the prevalence of phishing and malware along with botnet networks. Python data mining tools were used to extract cybersecurity statistics from over 90 Microsoft Security Intelligence reports (2017) resulting in a comprehensive dataset containing the number of phishing sites, malware hosting sites, compromised computers (part of gamarue botnet), and average monthly drive-by download pages for over 90 countries. Each statistic collected above was presented on a per 100,000 urls basis, with the exception of compromised computers presented per 100,000 internet users. An internal dataset of over 3 million restaurants and other food outlets worldwide was used to find the number of outlets providing access to free wifi per 1,000,000 inhabitants with population data acquired from the world bank. Food outlet data was not included in the overall cyber danger rankings. A final normalised ranking metric considering the cyber safety factors listed above was created and sorted in descending order to identify the most dangerous countries for a workation.

Note: cybersecurity statistics are provided only for computers using Microsoft Security software in December 2017

HT

Source: Reboot