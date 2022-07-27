The proposal was processed quickly in the EU, and the regulation entered into force as a matter of urgency on 27 July 2022.

On 20 June 2022 , the European Commission submitted a legislative proposal that would make it possible to recognise Ukrainian driving licences and certificates of professional competence for lorry, bus and coach drivers in the European Union.

The regulation harmonises the rules for recognising driving licences and certificates of professional competence for lorry, bus and coach drivers issued by Ukraine within the European Union for persons receiving temporary protection or adequate protection under national law for the entire duration of the protection.

The regulation will also make it possible for driving licences issued by Ukraine to be recognised in those EU Member States that have not ratified the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

In addition to driving licences, the regulation will make it possible to recognise certificates of professional competence for lorry, bus and coach drivers who have been granted temporary protection or adequate protection under national law.

The regulation will not bring any significant changes to the recognition of Ukrainian driving licences in Finland or to the exemptions already in force at the national level with regard to driving licences. The measures concerning the recognition of driving licences can be introduced nationally without legislative amendments.

A legislative amendment to the Act on Transport Services may, however, be needed with regard to the additional training required to recognise the professional qualifications of lorry, bus and coach drivers.

The new regulation will facilitate the free movement of Ukrainians within the European Union. The regulation will considerably lighten the burden of the competent authorities of the Member States, as they would otherwise have to issue new driving licences for millions of Ukrainians.

Due to the urgency of the matter, the Government submitted a Europe communication on the regulation to Parliament on 6 July 2022. The authorities will work together to examine the impacts of the regulation and determine if any legislative amendments are required. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will collect questions on the implementation of the regulation and issue instructions on the related practices as soon as possible.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications