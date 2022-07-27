The EU Regulation on social security is now nationally applied in a different way than before, and therefore the liability to pay the student healthcare fee changes. Following the change, students in higher education do not have to pay the healthcare fee if they have social security coverage from another EU/EEA country or from Switzerland or the United Kingdom.

The national application of the EU Regulation on social security (883/2004) was changed, so that now also student health services for students in higher education falls within the scope of application of the Regulation.

Under the EU Regulations governing social security coverage for persons who move between the EU countries, you can only be covered under the social security system of one country at a time. If a person is covered under the social security system of another EU/EEA country or of Switzerland or the United Kingdom, that person will generally not be liable for paying social insurance contributions in two countries.

If a student is thus covered under the social security system of one of the countries mentioned, the student does not have to pay the student healthcare fee to Kela. However, the student is entitled to use the services of the Finnish Student Health Service (Finnish abbreviation YTHS).

Students must inform Kela if they have social security coverage from another EU/EEA country or from Switzerland or the United Kingdom

If a student has social security coverage from another EU/EEA country or from Switzerland or the United Kingdom, the student must inform Kela about this. This can be done by sending a copy of a valid European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or some other document, showing that the person is covered under the social security system of some other country that applies the EU provisions. If the student has already paid the healthcare fee, the student can ask Kela to pay back the fee.

If the student is unsure whether he or she has to pay the healthcare fee, more information about this is available on Kela’s website. The due date for the healthcare fee for the autumn term is 30 September, assuming that the student has registered as attending by that date. If the student registers as attending for the autumn term on or after 1 October, the due date is 31 December.

YTHS delivers student health services. Part of the costs for student health services are financed through the healthcare fees paid by the students. The 2022 rate of the student healthcare fee is EUR 35.80 per term. The services of YTHS are available to students who study for a lower or higher degree of higher education at a Finnish higher education institution.

Source: Kela