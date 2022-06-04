According to research from Mediavision 17% of all people 15-74 years old in the Nordics have illegally streamed or downloaded films and TV episodes in the past month. However, the figures vary between the countries. Piracy in Sweden is highest at 20% and lowest in Finland and Denmark, both at 13%. In total this amounts to approximately 3.4 million pirates in the Nordics, which is approximately 0.5 million more than last year.