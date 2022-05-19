US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to their security as NATO is considering their membership bids.

"While their applications for NATO membership are being considered, the United States will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security, and to deter and confront aggression or the threat of aggression," Biden said in a statement.

Biden added that he will work with the US Congress and NATO allies to quickly bring Sweden and Finland into the military alliance.

Source: ANI / Sputnik