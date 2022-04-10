The EU imposed new sanctions on Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine. The sanctions ended all road traffic carrying commercial goods as concerns vehicles registered in Russia or Belarus. The sanctions entered into force at the turn of day on 9 April 2022.

The European Union imposed extensive sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to the attack on Ukraine. As the implementing authority, Finnish Customs’ tasks include enforcing the sanctions on goods traffic agreed upon at EU level.

Based on the new sanctions imposed by the EU, all road traffic carrying commercial goods from Russia will end. The sanctions took effect Saturday night, that is, at 0.00 on 9 April 2022. Finnish Customs will now turn back all commercial transports in vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus. According to the sanctions, the starting time of transports is of no significance.

Transports from Finland or other EU countries are allowed within a transitional period.

Source: Finnish Customs