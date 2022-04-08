The French Presidency of the Council of the European Union will hold an informal video conference of transport ministers on 8 April 2022. Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka will represent Finland at the meeting.

The ministers will discuss the EU’s coordinated response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine in the field of transport. The meeting aims to create a common EU-level situation picture of the national measures taken or planned in the transport sector in response to the war in Ukraine and to find ways to strengthen the EU coordination of such measures.

The meeting also aims to ensure the continuity of transport of people and goods between Ukraine and EU Member States, to support operators, particularly workers, in the transport sector and to strengthen the resilience of the European transport system.

No formal decisions will be made at the meeting.

Finland strongly condemns Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and is responding to Russia’s actions as part of the EU. Finland considers the comprehensive development of the EU’s crisis resilience to be of key importance in the transport sector, too. Digitalisation implemented in a sustainable manner can also promote the resilience and reliability of society in unexpected crises.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications