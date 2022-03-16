A convoy of 11 trucks carrying 200 tons of aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the German Red Cross (GRC) and other partners of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has reached Ukraine. The assistance will soon be delivered to locations around the country based on security conditions, access and where the needs of civilians fleeing from and enduring conflict are most pressing. A priority will be to deliver assistance to people displaced from their homes and living in shelters.

The trucks are transporting:

38 war-wounded medical kits. Each kit can help treat 50 people with serious trauma injuries.

1'170 relief packages that each contains: 3'600 blankets 1'200 buckets 1'200 hygiene products 1'170 jerry cans 1'200 kitchen sets 1'200 tarpaulins

Water and Sanitation supplies 5,120 body bags



Florian Seriex, Spokesperson for the ICRC in Ukraine said: "I'm currently in Ukraine in the city of Vinnytsia. I'm in a warehouse where we are currently offloading the content of eleven trucks, that's about 200 tonnes of humanitarian assistance that just arrived in the country. This humanitarian assistance contains war-wounded kits, which means surgical, trauma kits, that will be distributed to hospitals. They contain blankets, mattresses. All the goods that are necessary for the people who have left their homes, who are currently stuck in shelters, and are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. Of course, we are conscious that this assistance is only a drop in the ocean of all the needs that we currently observe in Ukraine. People need food, people need water, people need to be in a safe place above all. In the coming days and coming weeks, the International Committee of the Red Cross and its partners will continue this humanitarian assistance and operations."

Whilst this aid convoy is a positive development, it is merely a drop in the ocean of the vast humanitarian needs that ICRC teams see unfolding for the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine by the day. It is important that there continues to be regular supplies of much-needed humanitarian aid to cities affected by the fighting especially besieged areas like Mariupol.

Homes have been reduced to rubble. Families are huddled underground for hours on end to seek safety. Hundreds of thousands of people have no food, water, heat, electricity, or medical care. More than 2million people are reported to have left their homes into neighbouring countries, while hundreds of thousands more are trapped in cities desperate for a safe escape.

People affected by the conflict urgently need respite from violence and humanitarian aid. People in cities like Mariupol are essentially trapped with no safe way out. Our team there describes the situation there as "apocalyptic." People are living with no food, water, heat or electricity. They, like others in Ukraine, desperately need to be allowed safe passage out of the city, if they choose to leave, and humanitarian assistance must be allowed to enter.

The ICRC calls on parties to ensure civilians' safety and their access to food, water, shelter and medical care. Our team in Mariupol only has a couple of days of food and water and they are living with no heat in freezing temperatures.

Source: International Committee of the Red Cross