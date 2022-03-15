Current inflation in Europe should be fought early and decisively. This is one of the lessons learned from the time of the oil price shocks, according to the latest European Advisory Group (EEAG) report. “In the years since the global financial crisis, inflation rates have always been very low. Policymakers and the public have become accustomed to tackling economic problems with expansionary monetary policy and ever higher public debt,” says Clemens Fuest , President of the ifo Institute and one of the report’s authors.

At present, rising energy and food prices are driving inflation rates higher. The ECB is under pressure to keep interest rates under control in the interest of the financial and fiscal stability of some member states. These objectives may be at odds with the goal of price stability, the report states. “It’s risky to bet that this is just a one-time, temporary price increase,” says Harold James of Princeton University. Rising inflation becomes entrenched, he adds, when price expectations adjust and bargaining parties price in higher inflation.

The coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have led to shortages of energy and many other goods. “A scenario of stagflation is looming. Accordingly, governments’ fiscal and monetary policies must focus more on limiting public debt and fighting inflation,” adds Jan-Egbert Sturm of the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich. “With big investments in the green and digital transformations around the corner and defense spending ramping up, this is a big challenge,” points out Cecilia García-Peñalosa, professor at the Aix-Marseille School of Economics.

The European Economic Advisory Group (EEAG) was founded in 2001. The EEAG is made up of six economists from six countries. Supported by the ifo Institute, it provides an annual report on the European Economy which includes a growth forecast as well as other topical European themes.

The report “Economic Policy for the Next Decade: A Changed Role of Governments?” can be found here.

Source: ifo Institute