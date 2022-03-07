A Ukrainian government statement said exports of "meat, rye, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet and salt" will be halted, CNN reported.

Amid the risk of food shortages due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine has decided to suspend exports of some food products including meat, oats and sugar.

The statement said exports of wheat, corn, poultry, eggs and oil will be allowed only with the permission of the country's Ministry of Economy.

According to the American broadcaster, supermarkets across Ukraine are running short of produce as supply routes become more difficult.

This comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven wheat prices to record highs.

Media reports said that several countries are concerned about the inevitable shortage of grain as Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 per cent of global wheat exports.

Russia's military operation that began last month has severely hampered trade from Black Sea ports, driving up wheat prices and further pushing global food inflation.

Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, with Ukraine in fourth place, while the two countries together account also for 19 per cent of corn exports.

Source: ANI