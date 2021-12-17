HELSINKI FINLAND

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations unchanged at 0.00%.

The ECN has maintained the zero base rate since March 2016.

"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB key rates are expected to remain at the current or lower levels until the inflation in the bloc reaches 2% for the entirety of the projection period.

In early July, the ECB adjusted its medium-term inflation target to exactly 2% from the previous wording of "just below 2%."

