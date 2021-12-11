The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund donors agreed to provide USD 280 million to UNICEF and the World Food Program by the end of December, said the World Bank, reported Sputnik.

The World Bank donors on Friday (local time) approved to release USD 280 million for Afghanistan to address humanitarian issues.

"The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) donors today decided to transfer out USD 280 million in ARTF funds by the end of December 2021 to UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP)," the World Bank said in a press release.

The release said UNICEF will receive USD 100 million to provide essential health services in Afghanistan, and WFP will receive USD 180 million to bolster up food security and nutrition operations in the country, reported Sputnik.

Source: ANI