Tighter Covid-19 restrictions for the unvaccinated go hand in hand with greater willingness to get the shot. That is the finding of an ifo study on vaccine willingness in the German-Austrian border region.

“The announcement of a 2G rule (exemption from restrictions solely for those who are vaccinated or have recovered) in Austria on November 5 led to a rise in the vaccination rate,” says Andreas Peichl, Director of the ifo Center for Macroeconomics and Surveys and co-author of the study.

He adds that the subsequent lockdown for the unvaccinated on November 15 made no significant difference to the trend toward greater acceptance of vaccinations. Indeed, the announcement of a general lockdown, which has applied in Austria since November 22, has reversed this trend slightly, he says. “Restrictions specifically for vaccine skeptics therefore appear to increase the willingness to get vaccinated more than a lockdown for all,” says Hannes Winner, Professor of Economics at the University of Salzburg and co-author of the study.

The survey covered the period from October 4 to December 4, 2021. At the start of this period, the vaccination rate in the Austrian border districts was 61.1 percent, while the German districts on the other side of the border had a rate of 57.2 percent (a difference of 3.9 percentage points). On December 4, these figures had increased to 68 percent and 61 percent respectively, with the difference rising to 7 percentage points. The survey evaluated data about first vaccinations in 13 German and 16 Austrian districts along the German-Austrian border.

Source: ifo Institute