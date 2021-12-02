The worldwide number of international migrants has increased by more than 3 times, from 84 million in 1970 to 281 million in 2020, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"According to the report, the number of international migrants has grown from 84 million globally in 1970 to 281 million in 2020, although when global population growth is factored in, the proportion of international migrants has only inched up from 2.3 percent to 3.6 percent of the world's population," the IOM said on Wednesday, commenting on its World Migration Report 2022.

The IOM added that the number of international migrants could be 2 million more last year if the COVID-19 pandemic had not erupted.

"We are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history ... While billions of people have been effectively grounded by COVID-19, tens of millions of others have been displaced within their own countries," IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said.

Source: ANI / Sputnik