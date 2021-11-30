Congratulations to Fabio Mirulla from Italy, who out-ranked more than 1,500 images submitted across 9 categories, by 415 wedding photographers from 58 countries, to earn the title of the 2021 International Wedding Photographer of the Year.

This cleverly composed, light-hearted capture (intro image) was entered into the Black & White Category, delivering just the right balance of creativity and storytelling for our panel of international judges.

In the words of James Simmons, last year’s Grand Winner and one of six judges of 2021 Awards - “Such a unique image that works on so many levels. The photographer has taken the "earring moment" in your average setting and elevated it with the use of composition, timing, and humour to be a masterful piece of visual communication. The design, content and story are on point, which allows the viewer to extract an interesting narrative from the scene”

As the winner of The 2021 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Fabio will receive a prize pool including an EOS R5 camera and an imagePROGRAF PRO-300 from major award partner Canon Australia valued at US$5,800 and share in US$3,000 cash & products from other leading brand sponsors Atkins Lab, Pic-Time, Pixellu, Narrative Select, Raw Digital Lab and Holdfast Gear.

The Runner-Up was Canadian duo Andrew & Bec of Willow & Wolf, with this incredible image, entered in the Epic Location Category. A true testament to the importance of framing and timing, as well as to the bravery of this thrill-seeking couple who hiked through the dark of night to reach this heavenly mountain top for the sun-rise, before celebrating their marriage lake-side with their nearest and dearest that same afternoon.

Some of the category winners include Mic Panic winning the Couple Portrait and Ken Pak winning Dance Floor.

Their winning images and the Top 15 placing finalist images within each category can be found here.

Luke Simon, International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards Curator, says:

“The awards are continuing to provide a unique platform for wedding photographers to have their best images reviewed and judged by our team of highly awarded and experienced educators and photographers.”

Luke continues,

“I speak for many from the photography community when I say that we are very grateful to have had the support of major sponsor Canon Australia and category sponsors Atkins Lab, Pic-Time, Pixellu, Narrative Select, Raw Digital Lab and Holdfast Gear. With their generosity making these awards possible, we work to support an industry that has been hit very hard by COVID-19. The awards provide a platform to celebrate diversity of all kinds as well as highlight and reward the incredible work being captured globally, in this ever-changing and often challenging wedding landscape.”

About - The International Photographer of the Year

The International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards has now successfully completed its 5th year and exists to support, reward and celebrate exceptional wedding photography worldwide. The International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards has its sights set on becoming the benchmark in wedding photography awards globally and continues to evolve and grow with the ever-changing landscape of the wedding industry.

Source: Photo Publicity