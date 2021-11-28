The European Union will not recognize the Taliban regime, imposed through violence, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday.

EU's President, in a statement, said: "European Union does not recognize the new regime, imposed through violence, but we need to prevent the imminent economic and social collapse that the country faces. We need to stand by the people of Afghanistan."

She also highlighted the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan. "This is why, last month, we announced a package worth EUR 1 billion, including EUR 300 million in humanitarian aid. The European Union will keep on engaging with the countries in the region," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada, France, UK have expressed that they are not planning to recognize the government formed by the Taliban.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

