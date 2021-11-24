In many cases , the Nordic countries and the Baltic countries are considered to be on top of digitalisation. People also move a lot across national borders, for example, to study and work. In these situations, everyday life becomes easier if the key information is shared between the authorities in the countries.

Such information includes study attainment, health, and prescription information. The discoverability of information on the legislation of another country is also important in order to operate in that country.

Will mobility of information be realised between countries?

How will mobility of information be realised between the Nordic and Baltic countries? This issue has been mapped as part of the Nordic Council of Ministers' chairmanship project "World's smoothest cross-border mobility and daily life through digitalisation". The aim of the project is to streamline the everyday life and mobility of people and companies across borders by promoting the exchange of information between authorities in the Nordic countries.

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency, that pilots the project, will organise a seminar on 30 November 2021 in which the status report prepared by the project will be published. The report examines how information related to study attainments and health information is currently circulated between the Nordic and the Baltic countries, and what are the key obstacles to a smooth flow of information between authorities in different countries. The report also examines the discoverability of legislation and obstacles to discoverability in different countries.

So, are we at the forefront of mobility of information and interoperability in the North? Come and hear the results of the status mapping at the webinar!

The seminar that discusses the results of the status mapping can be viewed as a live broadcast on 30 November 2021 from 2 pm to 3 pm (EET) here.

The event is open to everyone and does not require prior registration.

What is the project about?

Finland will be the chair of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2021. At the beginning of the year, the chairmanship project "World's smoothest cross-border mobility and daily life through digitalisation" was launched. Its aim is to streamline the everyday life and mobility of people and companies across borders by promoting the exchange of information between authorities in the Nordic countries. The project will create an operating model and good practices to strengthen and enhance cross-border exchange of information. The project will last three years and will run from 2021 to 2023.

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency plays a key role in the implementation of the project. The Agency will lead the implementation of the chairmanship project and coordinate the work of the project's working groups. At the beginning of the project, a report on the current state of people's everyday life across borders will be prepared. The main output of the project will be a joint operating model and good practices to strengthen and enhance cross-border exchange of information.

The Ministry of Finance owns the project and guides its implementation. The administrative branches of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Education and Culture, and the Ministry of Justice are also involved in the implementation.

Source: The Digital and Population Data Services Agency