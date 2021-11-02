The Future-Moves Group (FMG) today released the Future Governance Index (FGI), an original and independent index that measures, ranks and examines countries’ quality of governance with a future-focused perspective.

Developed for the first time by FMG, a Singapore-based public policy and strategy consultancy, the FGI addresses the governance readiness of 65 countries in the face of five profound and complex global structural shifts, referred to as “Megatrends” in the report, namely: Climate Change & Resource Scarcity; Technological Advancement; Ageing & Urbanising Population; Shocks & Crises; and Slowbalisation.

FMG was inspired to create the FGI in response to the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having around the world, which has simultaneously highlighted the critical importance of effective governance while also demonstrating that traditional measures of governance – which tend to focus on governments and the maturity of political processes – needed to be taken further.

With this in mind, the index’s central idea and methodology were specifically designed to not only evaluate countries’ government performance in the past, but to assess governance readiness for the future, especially with the looming impact of the five megatrends set to change and challenge global governance structures for generations to come.

Finland ranks a remarkable 3rd place overall for Future Governance while achieving 1st place for Climate Change and Resource Scarcity, and 2nd place for Slowbalisation. The report praises Finland’s commitment to consistent monitoring and reporting of climate goals.

However, Finland scores the weakest for the Technological Advancement megatrend, and should ramp up investments in human capital programmes and boost high-tech exports through public-private partnerships.

The FGI summarises the country’s performance as follows: “Dubbed the happiest nation on Earth, Finland has excelled in its commitment towards climate change mitigation and management of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Its next priority should be to augment its technology sector and address the challenges associated with a rapidly ageing population.” (The feature study on Sweden can be found on pages 35-38 of the index.)

Other Nordic countries too, dominated the top ten Future Governance Index rankings: Denmark ranked 1st, Sweden was 2nd, while Norway placed 8th.

FMG’s CEO, Devadas Krishnadas, trusts that readers will find the FGI’s rankings, country analyses, and policy recommendations highly valuable:

"The FGI was conceived upon our conviction that for leaders and decision-makers to spearhead a whole-of-nation effort towards better governance, they need to do so with a future-focused outlook in mind. We trust that our index will bring attention to the importance of political, social and economic capital in managing megatrends, and hope that the FGI becomes an indispensable tool for countries working towards improved governance performance.” - Devadas Krishnadas, CEO of Future-Moves Grou.

Ranking of Top 30 Countries by Future Governance Score

Source: Future-Moves Group