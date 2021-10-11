Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka will take part in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Summit and the ITS World Congress in Hamburg on 11–12 October 2021.

The MaaS Summit, which will be held for the seventh time, is a high-level discussion event organised by the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications and the MaaS Alliance. It brings together nearly 80 top transport experts from around the world.

In addition to Minister Harakka, speakers at the event include Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean and President of MaaS Alliance Jacob Bangsgaard.

“Carbon neutrality is often a competitive advantage for companies. Foresight leaves room for creativity and innovation, unlike in a case of just meeting an external obligation. This is where Mobility as a Service comes in”, Minister Harakka says.

“The MaaS concept is such a strong vision that it successfully unites the sustainability of public, shared and chartered transport services and the use of a private car. In terms of sustainability, MaaS is a comprehensive alternative to the current transport system that is strongly focused on the use of cars.”

During the ITS World Congress, Minister Harakka will meet, among others, the President of the MaaS Alliance Jacob Bangsgaard and Hamburg's Senator for Transport and Mobility Transition Anjes Tjarks.

Harakka will also visit the Exhibition's Nordic department that represents the ITS organisations of Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Estonia. His agenda also includes business visits.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications