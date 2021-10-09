Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage for the second time this week.

Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said these app outages were reported for some global users.

Facebook took to its Twitter handle to share: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Earlier on Monday, thousands of users reported that they were unable to access the services WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for nearly six hours before services were restored.

Source: ANI