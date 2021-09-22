According to TechCrunch, the latest feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key and create a public key to verify your information.

Also, the just-released iOS 15 already allows users to store verifiable vaccination and test results in the Health app using the same standard. One will receive their records through QR codes, downloadable files or healthcare providers who use Health Records on iPhone.

The company has also promised that there will be strict privacy for the user's data. Apple would not have any access to the imported or shared records of the users, and users have also been told that all information must be encrypted and it should be securely stored when transferred elsewhere.

Apple also would not be able to see vaccination cards or how the users have used them. However, the company has not revealed when it will release the card update.

Source: ANI