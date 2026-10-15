More than 1.3 million trips to Finland took place between June and August, with visitors arriving from 85 countries.

Finland recorded a 19% decline in international tourist arrivals during summer 2026, but foreign visitors spent €1 billion, matching the previous year's total, according to figures released by Business Finland on Thursday.

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Tourists stayed longer and spent more per trip, offsetting the fall in visitor numbers.

The average length of stay increased from three to four nights, while spending by holidaymakers rose 14% compared with summer 2025.

Visitors spent money on accommodation, restaurants, transport, activities and shopping. The figures exclude international air and ferry tickets.

Holidaymakers accounted for 64% of foreign visitors, while 18% travelled to see friends or relatives. Business travellers and conference delegates represented another 12%.

Katarina Wakonen, a tourism specialist at Visit Finland, part of Business Finland, said the decline reflected changes in travel patterns rather than a uniform reduction across all markets.

She attributed part of the fall to fewer non-leisure trips and weaker demand from Estonia. Changes in the number and timing of international conferences and events also played a role.

Holiday tourism proved more resilient than other forms of travel, with spending among leisure visitors increasing despite the overall decline.

Germany, Sweden and Estonia remained Finland's largest sources of international holidaymakers during the summer. Japan, the United States and Poland completed the six leading markets.

Spending increased among visitors from all six countries except Estonia.

German, American, Swedish and Japanese holidaymakers contributed the largest amounts to leisure tourism spending.

The figures also showed that foreign visitors remained satisfied with their experiences in Finland.

International holidaymakers gave their trips an average satisfaction score of 4.7 out of five.

Visitors from the United States, Britain, Japan and the Netherlands reported particularly high satisfaction with their main destinations.

American and German tourists showed the strongest willingness to recommend Finland to friends and acquaintances.

When asked to describe the most memorable parts of their visits, tourists frequently mentioned Finnish nature, lakes, saunas, food, architecture and urban culture.

German visitors focused on natural scenery and landscapes, while Japanese tourists mentioned saunas, shopping, design and landmarks.

American visitors identified food, nature and city experiences among their preferred activities.

Tourists also praised encounters with local residents and Finnish hospitality.

Wakonen said international visitors shared an interest in Finland's local traditions and experiences, including opportunities to combine nature, culture and city activities during one trip.

The findings come from the Finnish Visitor Survey, produced by Visit Finland and Statistics Finland. Researchers collected responses from departing international travellers at Helsinki Airport and the ports of Helsinki and Turku between June and August 2026.

The survey tracks foreign visitor numbers, spending and travel behaviour. Its results are available through Visit Finland's statistical services.

HT