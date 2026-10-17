Finavia announced on Wednesday that airline operations at Lapland's airports are forecast to increase by 4–8%, driven by direct international flights and passengers connecting through Helsinki Airport.

Airports in Finnish Lapland expect passenger numbers to increase by 5–10% during the coming winter season, prompting airport operator Finavia to recruit 20% more seasonal workers and expand facilities to accommodate growing international tourism.

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The company has spent the year preparing its airports in Rovaniemi, Kittilä, Ivalo and Kuusamo for the winter tourism season, investing in infrastructure, passenger services and staffing.

Finavia opened 120 seasonal positions across the four airports in June, representing a 20% increase from 2025. The recruitment campaign attracted 460 applications, nearly 60% more than the previous year.

The additional employees will more than double Finavia's workforce at the airports during winter. The recruits include returning seasonal workers and people beginning their careers in aviation.

"We believe that tourism in Lapland will continue to grow, which is why we are developing our airports proactively," said Henri Hansson, Finavia's Senior Vice President for the Airport Network.

The company has also introduced measures to manage increasing flight volumes, particularly at Rovaniemi and Kittilä airports.

Both airports adopted international slot coordination during the 2025–2026 winter season. Under the system, an independent coordinator allocates arrival and departure times to airlines according to available airport capacity.

Finavia said the arrangement distributes flights more evenly throughout the day, reducing congestion and allowing airport operators to allocate staff and equipment according to demand.

"Slot coordination has worked well. It spreads air traffic more evenly over different hours of the day, which prevents air traffic congestion," Hansson said.

Infrastructure improvements have also been completed at several airports.

At Rovaniemi Airport, Finavia finished a ground transport development project in September, adding approximately 4,000 square metres of parking space for 130 cars.

The project also reorganised areas used by taxis, buses and private vehicles to improve traffic flow outside the terminal.

Rovaniemi and Kittilä airports have received replacement self-service check-in machines, allowing passengers to complete check-in procedures and print baggage labels.

At Ivalo Airport, Finavia installed self-service baggage drop machines to reduce reliance on staffed counters during peak periods.

The airport operator said maintaining punctuality remains a priority as passenger numbers increase.

According to Finavia's operational data from 2023 to 2026, punctuality at Lapland's airports has generally remained between 98% and 100%, including during periods of heavy snowfall and runway maintenance.

Finavia said Rovaniemi Airport achieved higher operational punctuality during the record-breaking 2025–2026 winter season than in the previous year, despite handling more passengers.

The company also reported maintaining customer satisfaction levels during the period.

Hansson said Finavia intends to continue developing airport infrastructure and operational processes as demand for travel to Lapland increases.

HT