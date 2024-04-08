This summer , Finavia is set to connect Finland more extensively to the global stage with over 140 international routes, including eight new and returning paths. The Finnish airport operator is expanding its offerings with a wide array of destinations, ensuring travelers have ample choices for their summer travels. From Helsinki Airport alone, around 130 international routes will be operational, alongside daily domestic flights.

Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President of Route Development at Finavia, highlights the collaborative efforts with airlines and tourism operators to enhance Finland's connectivity. Among the notable additions is the return of Finnair's long-haul flights to Nagoya, Japan, starting in May. The summer schedule also features Finnair flying to five U.S. cities and ten Asian destinations, including Shanghai and Zhengzhou in China through Juneyao Airlines and Tokyo's Haneda Airport via Japan Airlines. Qatar Airways will continue to connect passengers to Doha, Qatar.

European travelers will benefit from expanded options as well, with Finnair introducing a new route to Wrocław, Poland, and resuming flights to Tartu, Estonia. Additional weekly flights are planned to Norwegian and Swedish cities, improving access to Scandinavia. Furthermore, Finnair is increasing its flights to popular Lapland destinations like Kuusamo, Ivalo, and Kittilä, with multiple daily flights to Rovaniemi, also served by Norwegian.

Adding to Helsinki Airport's diverse summer offering, Norwegian will commence flights to Sofia, Bulgaria, and Bergamo, Italy, while Ryanair introduces routes to Thessaloniki, Greece, and Dubrovnik, Croatia. These airlines collectively serve a broad spectrum of European destinations from Helsinki.

Beyond the capital, international flights are accessible from other Finnish cities. Oulu Airport maintains its year-round connection to Munich via Lufthansa, while Tampere-Pirkkala Airport welcomes a new Air Baltic route to Palma de Mallorca, among other destinations. Turku Airport offers direct flights to Rome, Gdańsk, Riga, Stockholm, and Mariehamn, and Vaasa Airport enhances its links to Stockholm with SAS doubling its weekly flights.

Finavia's extensive network and the addition of new routes underscore Finland's growing role as a key hub for international travel, promising a vibrant summer season for both Finnish residents and international visitors.

See the full list of all routes from Finavia airports for the 2024 summer season here.

