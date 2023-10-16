Notably, the import of wild boar meat has limitations due to African swine fever cases identified in Sweden.

As autumn vacations beckon , travelers planning to visit Sweden or Estonia should be well-informed about specific import restrictions, despite these countries being part of the European Union.

Currently, self-hunted wild boar meat from Sweden's Fagersta infection zone cannot be brought into Finland. Furthermore, Estonia and other Baltic countries are designated African swine fever infection areas. Generally, private individuals can't bring pork or wild boar products from these countries unless they carry the EU's oval identification mark.

The Finnish Food Authority recommends against bringing pork or wild boar meat products, either as provisions or gifts, from any EU countries affected by the African swine fever.

"It's essential to acquaint yourself with import restrictions on the Customs' website, and if necessary, other authorities, to avoid unpleasant surprises when returning home," says Customs Inspector Tiia Sulander-Seppänen.

Traveling with Pets? Remember Identification and Vaccinations

All pets traveling must have a valid rabies vaccination and be identified with a microchip implanted before the rabies vaccination. A legibly inked tattoo is also accepted as identification if done before July 3, 2011.

On returning to Finland from Sweden and Estonia, dogs require treatment against echinococcosis at least 24 hours but no more than 120 hours prior to arrival. If the trip lasts less than 24 hours, a single medication won't work. For short or frequent trips, consult a veterinarian about the so-called 28-day rule. A vet must always administer the echinococcosis medication and document it in the pet's passport or health certificate.

While veterinary medicines can be brought into Finland if the pet is present, they are prohibited if the pet isn't accompanying the traveler.

Alcohol, Tobacco, Snus, and Medicines

Alcohol import from Sweden has specific regulations based on whether one arrives via a Swedish ship passing through Åland or another route. Via Åland, travelers can bring the same tax-free alcohol quantity as from outside the EU, e.g., 16 liters of beer, 4 liters of non-carbonated wine, and either 1 liter of spirits (over 22%) or 2 liters of other alcoholic beverages (under 22%).

For those arriving from Estonia by ship, alcohol regulations align with general EU norms.

Limits for importing tobacco products, nicotine liquids, herbal products for smoking, and snus vary, with added tax restrictions when products come via Åland or a ship passing through Åland from Sweden.

Upon arrival from Sweden and Estonia, individuals can bring prescription and over-the-counter medicines sufficient for personal use for up to a year. However, only those prescription medicines prescribed to the individual can be transported.

More information on import regulations can be found on the Finnish Customs website.

