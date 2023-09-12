More than 750,000 tourists visit Helsinki on an annual basis. This is no great surprise when we consider the numerous attractions that this city has to offer as well as its decidedly welcoming population. Are you planning a trip in the near future? If so, it is always a good idea to create an itinerary in advance. Let's take a look at five sights that should never be missed.

The Helsinki Zoo

Whether arriving with your family or travelling solo, it always pays to spend at least one day at the famous Helsinki Zoo. Home to more than 150 species of exotic animals, this venue is arguably one of the most well-known attractions within Helsinki. The Helsinki Zoo also offers an on-site souvenir shop as well as a handful of restaurants.

Gaming

Helsinki is also a well-known destination thanks to its selection of world-class casinos. Some of these include (but are not limited to) Kulosaaren Casino, Paf-Helsinki and Hotel Arthur. As these tend to be found within close proximity to the city centre, navigation should not present an issue. Of course, you could instead choose to access live tables online if you prefer spending some time at your hotel room.

Löyly

Why not instead enjoy a bit of downtime by participating in a unique Helsinki tradition? Löyly is a large complex that offers a sauna, an open-air terrace and a restaurant. One of the most interesting options associated with this establishment is that it is located on the waterfront. If you are brave enough, you can even take a dip in the sea! As this is an extremely popular location, it is wise to contact them in advance in order to confirm a reservation.

The Suomenlinna Sea Fortress

The city of Helsinki boasts a rich history and this next attraction will provide a unique glimpse into the past. The Suomenlinna Sea Fortress is a defensive structure that was originally erected to protect citizens from other nations such as Russia. It is more than six kilometres long and more than 100 cannons are perched atop the walls. This fortress can be accessed by the nearby Helsinki ferry and it is open throughout the year.

The Helsinki Market Square

A final sight to experience during your stay involves the Helsinki Market Square. Not only is this a great place to appreciate local arts and crafts, but it has become famous for its eateries. Be sure to have a coffee and a sugar donut (a traditional Helsinki treat). You can choose to relax on the waterfront or to sit beneath large heated tents (if you happen to be arriving during the winter months).

Whether travelling here for business or for pleasure, Helsinki leaves little to the imagination in terms of its attractions. If you wish to learn more about these or other options, do not hesitate to perform additional online research. Planning ahead is the best way to make the most out of your stay.

HT