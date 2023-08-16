Muumimaailma , the beloved family attraction nestled in Naantali, Finland, has been honored with two prestigious accolades at this year's European Travel Awards. The event, hosted by the renowned economic publication EU Business News, recognizes outstanding contributors to Europe's travel and leisure industry. Against a backdrop of unprecedented global challenges faced by the sector in recent years, these awards spotlight exceptional enterprises that have persevered and maintained their commitment to excellence.

Muumimaailma secured the titles of "Best Family Tourist Attraction 2023 – Finland" and "EU Business Excellence Award 2023," cementing its status as a leading destination for families seeking unforgettable experiences. The awards acknowledge the dedication and innovation that Muumimaailma Oy has consistently demonstrated, capturing the hearts of visitors young and old.

Commenting on the remarkable achievements of the winners, Jessie Wilson, a representative of the European Travel Awards, remarked, "Despite the myriad challenges, these enterprises have emerged victorious. They have unwaveringly upheld their high standards, serving as a testament to their exceptional operations."

Tomi Lohikoski, the CEO of Muumimaailma Oy, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "Muumimaailma's mission is to bring joy to people of all ages. Our greatest reward is witnessing the smiles and enjoyment of our visitors. Nevertheless, receiving international recognition of this nature is heartwarming. It affirms that we are on the right path."

Muumimaailma, located in the charming coastal town of Naantali, invites guests to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the Moomins until August 20th. The park opens its gates daily from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering an array of captivating experiences for families to treasure.

As the European Travel Awards continue to spotlight excellence within the travel and leisure sector, Muumimaailma stands as a shining example of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to providing memorable moments for visitors from across the globe.

For further information, visit Muumimaailma's official website at www.muumimaailma.fi.

HT