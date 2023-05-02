The airport company Finavia and airline Air Baltic celebrated the opening of two new direct flight connections from Tampere-Pirkkala Airport to Nice in France and Milan in Italy. The opening of the routes and the one-year anniversary of Air Baltic’s home airport were simultaneously celebrated on 2 May 2023.

Air Baltic’s new scheduled flights provide a direct route to attractive European cities and further strengthen the airport’s international traffic offering. We hope that as many of the residents of the region as possible will take advantage of the direct connections from their home airport to Europe,” says Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

Both new routes will operate twice a week from Tampere-Pirkkala Airport. There are flights to Nice on Tuesdays and Saturdays and to Milan on Mondays and Thursdays.

Direct flights to 8 destinations

In total, Air Baltic operates direct flights from Tampere to eight European destinations. In addition to Nice and Milan, the airline operates to Amsterdam, Riga, Copenhagen, Malaga, Munich and Rhodes.

“Exactly one year ago, we reached a significant milestone in the history of the airline, opening its first base outside the Baltics at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport. We are glad to celebrate already one year of the base and the start of the summer 2023 season in Tampere together with our passengers and partners. We continue to be committed to Tampere, our home city, and further improving connectivity to and from the region”, Martin Gauss, President and CEO of Air Baltic.

The opening of the routes was celebrated at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport in connection with the first flight to Nice on 2 May. The first anniversary of Air Baltic’s home airport was celebrated at the same time. On the opening day, it was exactly one year since the airline permanently allocated one of its aircraft to Tampere-Pirkkala Airport.

The first flight was greeted by Finavia’s Regional Director for Central and Eastern Finland and Tampere-Pirkkala Airport Manager Mari Nurminen, Air Baltic’s Nordic Head of Sales Jan Nyholm and Business Tampere’s Director, Investments and global operations Harri Ojala.

HT

Source: Finavia Corporations