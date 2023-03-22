Travel is one of the most rewarding experiences we can have, but safety is a top concern for most of us. Even the best destinations can turn into a trauma instead of a pleasant memory if there are dangers to health or property of the traveler. It is essential to do some research and know the risks of every destination before buying your ticket. Travelling for fun should not be like taking chances in a game of blackjack .

Fortunately, there are many places in the world that are considered safe to travel to, based on various metrics. In this article, we'll explore some of the safest countries to travel to, based on factors such as homicides, assaults, road fatalities, natural disaster risk, and the global peace index.

Finland

Finland is consistently ranked as the safest country in the world, with low rates of homicides, assaults, and road fatalities. The country also has a low risk of natural disasters, although it is located in a region prone to earthquakes. Furthermore, Finland is consistently ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index, making it an ideal destination for travelers looking for a peaceful and safe vacation.

Worth seeing: Experience the Northern Lights: Finland is one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis. The lights are visible from September to April, and there are many tour operators that offer guided trips to see this stunning natural phenomenon.

Safety Index: 9.9/10

Iceland

Iceland is another safe destination for travelers, with low rates of homicides, assaults, and road fatalities. The country also has a low risk of natural disasters, as it is not located in a seismic zone or hurricane-prone area. Furthermore, Iceland is consistently ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index, making it an ideal destination for travelers looking for a peaceful and safe vacation.

Worth seeing: Visit the Blue Lagoon: The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland's most popular attractions, and for good reason. This geothermal spa is surrounded by stunning volcanic landscapes and offers visitors a relaxing and unique experience.

Safety Index: 9.8/10

Japan

Japan is a safe destination for travelers, with a low crime rate and an excellent transportation system. The country has a low risk of natural disasters, although earthquakes and typhoons do occur. However, Japan has a well-developed infrastructure and emergency response system, making it well-prepared to handle such events. Japan is also known for its strong culture of safety, making it a great destination for solo travelers.

Worth Seeing: Visit the temples of Kyoto: Kyoto is home to some of Japan's most beautiful and historic temples, including the famous Fushimi Inari Shrine and Kiyomizu-dera Temple. Visitors can spend hours exploring these ancient sites and learning about Japanese culture and history.

Safety Index: 9.5/10

Switzerland

Switzerland is a beautiful country with a low crime rate and a high standard of living. The country also has a low risk of natural disasters, although avalanches and landslides do occur in some regions. Switzerland is also consistently ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index, making it a safe and peaceful destination for travelers.

Worth seeing: Take a train ride through the Alps: Switzerland is known for its stunning alpine scenery, and there's no better way to experience it than by taking a train ride through the mountains. The Glacier Express and Bernina Express are two of the most famous routes, offering panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, mountain lakes, and charming alpine villages.

Safety Index: 9.4/10

Singapore

Singapore is a small island nation that is known for its safety and cleanliness. The country has a low crime rate and a well-developed transportation system. Singapore is also prepared to handle natural disasters, although it is not located in a seismic zone or hurricane-prone area. Additionally, Singapore is known for its strict laws and regulations, making it a safe destination for travelers.

Worth seeing: Visit the Gardens by the Bay: This futuristic park is home to over a million plants from around the world, as well as the iconic Supertree Grove. Visitors can explore the various gardens, walk along the suspended walkways, and watch the light and sound show in the evening.

Safety Index: 9.3/10

Norway

Norway is a beautiful country with a low crime rate and a high standard of living. The country also has a low risk of natural disasters, although avalanches and landslides do occur in some regions. Norway is also consistently ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index, making it a safe and peaceful destination for travelers.

Worth seeing: Explore the fjords: Norway's stunning fjords are a must-see for any traveler to the country. Visitors can take a cruise or kayak through these breathtaking natural wonders, surrounded by towering cliffs and cascading waterfalls.

Safety Index: 9.2/10

New Zealand

New Zealand is a popular destination for adventure travelers, with stunning scenery and a wide range of outdoor activities. The country has a low crime rate and a well-developed transportation system. New Zealand is also prepared to handle natural disasters, although it is located in an earthquake-prone area. The country is also consistently ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index.

Worth seeing: Visit Milford Sound: Milford Sound is one of New Zealand's most famous attractions, and for good reason. This stunning fiord is surrounded by towering cliffs, waterfalls, and lush rainforest. Visitors can take a cruise through the sound or hike one of the many nearby trails.

Safety Index: 9.1/10

Canada

Canada is a vast and diverse country with a low crime rate and a high standard of living. The country has a low risk of natural disasters, although it is located in a region prone to earthquakes and wildfires. Canada is also consistently ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index.

Worth seeing: See the Northern Lights in the Yukon: Canada's Yukon territory is one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights. Visitors can stay in a cozy cabin or go dog sledding during the day, and then watch the aurora dance across the sky at night.

Safety Index: 9.0/10

HT