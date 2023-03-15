Finnish airport operator , Finavia, has released its summer flight schedule, which reveals almost 150 direct flight routes from its airports. The company will open seven new routes, restoring several others that were suspended due to the pandemic. There will also be more frequent flights to existing destinations. Passengers can look forward to a variety of exciting new destinations, including Central European cities and Southern European seaside resorts.

Finnair will add flights to over 50 European destinations and open a new route to Bodø in Norway. Norwegian will fly to 17 destinations in Europe, including Malaga and Alicante in Spain, Nizza in France, and Dubrovnik in Croatia. Ryanair will fly to several destinations in Europe. Finnair will also increase flights to Asia and the United States. With daily flights from Helsinki-Vantaa, the airline will take passengers to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Delhi, Bangkok, and Singapore.

In addition, it will operate several flights a week to other cities in Asia, including Osaka, Shanghai, and Mumbai, and to five cities in the US, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Finavia aims to make it easier for passengers to travel to new destinations, with connections from regional airports such as Tampere-Pirkkala and Turku.

HT