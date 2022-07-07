After a period of relative quiet, the airline industry is now facing a renewed surge in travel as people return to work and normalcy. Airlines are cautiously optimistic about their prospects for the rest of the year after months of steep booking declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some routes are seeing increased demand, others remain sluggish. Airlines are still struggling to accommodate passengers best while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Traveling within the country

Traveling in Finland during the pandemic has been interesting. The country has been praised for handling the pandemic, so travel within the country has been relatively unaffected. I recently took a trip from Helsinki to Lapland, and while there were some changes in airport procedures, overall, it was a seamless experience. Flying during a pandemic certainly has its challenges, but it's nice to see that travel is slowly returning to normal.

Situation in Helsinki

The main tourist hub and capital is Helsinki, which is most recognized as the home of Santa Claus and a popular tourism destination. Thousands of people visit the city every year, where they may participate in various activities, visit museums, and explore the fascinating and amusing world of local culture.

Traveling from Helsinki airport to Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland known for its winter wonderland atmosphere and Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights), taking extra precautions was important. Wearing a face mask at the airport and washing your hands frequently. When boarding your flight, keep your distance from other passengers as much as possible. And finally, when you arrive at your destination, be sure to follow all local COVID-19 guidelines.

With travel slowly returning to normal, it's important to remember that we are not out of the woods yet. The pandemic was a harsh reminder of how quickly things could change. We must remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and others.

Lapland Airport

Lapland airport is located in the city of Rovaniemi, the largest airport in the region. The airport is a hub for several airlines, including Finnair and Norwegian. Lapland airport has been praised for its efficient operations and modern facilities.

In my experience, Lapland airport was clean and well-organized. The staff was friendly and helpful, and the overall experience was positive. I would recommend flying into Lapland if you want a hassle-free experience.

Overall, I was pleased with my experience traveling in Finland during the pandemic. The country has handled the situation well, and travel is slowly returning to normal.

Airline's protocols after the pandemic

After the pandemic, many airlines have implemented new guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of their passengers. These include increased cleaning and sanitization procedures, mandatory face masks, social distancing measures, and contactless processes.

While these new procedures may seem daunting initially, they are necessary to keep everyone safe. And with some planning and preparation, your next flight can be a breeze.

So whether you're looking to travel within Finland or elsewhere in the world, remember to check with your airline for their latest policies and procedures before you book your flight.

Tips to travel within Finland in 2022

If you're planning on traveling to Finland in 2022, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Check with your airline for their latest policies and procedures

Wear a face mask at the airport

Wash your hands frequently

Keep your distance from other passengers as much as possible

Follow all local COVID-19 guidelines when you arrive at your destination.

With travel slowly returning to normal, we must remember that the pandemic is not over. Following these simple tips can help keep everyone safe and make our travels a little bit easier.