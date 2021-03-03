The largest travel fair in Northern Europe , Matka Nordic Travel Fair is rescheduled to January 2022 due to the prolonged Corona situation and authorities’ restrictions. Despite of this, the travel industry is still anticipating the future with hope. To support the rapid recovery of the industry, Matka Workshop Day for professionals will be organised as a virtual event on 20 May 2021.

The global pandemic has severely shackled the travel industry for more than a year. Due to further tightening of authorities’ regulations and travel restrictions, Matka Nordic Travel Fair is rescheduled from May 2021 to next January. Next time, the event will be held at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre on 19-23 January 2022.

Messukeskus made the decision to reschedule together with its principal, the Association of Finnish Travel Industry SMAL and other partners. Matka Nordic Travel Fair is one of the largest events at Messukeskus and internationally significant. Last time, about a thousand companies and actors from almost a hundred countries presented themselves at the event.

“The preparation time for such a large event is long, so decisions need to be made in good time. Although Corona vaccinations have started, adequate vaccine coverage is unlikely to be achieved this spring. The pandemic would continue to severely limit the ability of businesses and visitors to prepare for the event. The rescheduling will allow the event to be carried out in full. It is important to ensure commercial success as well as versatile experiences and safety for all involved”, says Lumia Ankkuri, Sales Group Manager for the event.

“The travel industry sees the Travel Fair as a gateway to a new rise for the entire industry, and the travelling audience is certainly also eagerly waiting for the next event. It is unfortunate, but still understandable, that physical fairs cannot be organised within current restrictions. Despite the distress of the industry, I see a lot of opportunities for next summer. Interest in domestic tourism is likely to grow even more, and we believe that safe travel to many foreign destinations is also possible”, says Managing Director Heli Mäki-Fränti from the Association of Finnish Travel Industry SMAL.

Matka Workshop Day Digital 20 May 2021

Despite the rescheduling of Matka Nordic Travel Fair, Messukeskus and its partners will organize the Matka Workshop Day Digital event for travel professionals this spring. Matka Workshop Day is the largest travel trade event in Northern Europe, bringing together potential business partners according to a pre-agreed timetable. The digital event, opening on Thursday 20 May, includes two sections: Meet Finland for Finnish companies presenting domestic services and Global Workshop for international companies.

The Helsinki Caravan Fair, which will be held at the same time as the Travel Fair, will be organised next time in January 2022 from 21 to 23 January.

Source: Messukeskus