The decision follows a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday, ordering the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow Russia to resume participation in international tournaments.

Finland's national ice hockey teams will refuse to play against Russia for as long as its war in Ukraine continues, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association announced on Monday, following a court ruling that cleared the way for Russia's return to international competitions.

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Finnish Ice Hockey Association chairman Heikki Hietanen said Finland was seeking support from other national federations to prevent Russia's return to the world championships.

"We are currently gathering as many countries as possible into a united front to tell the IIHF that none of us will play against Russia under these circumstances," Hietanen said in a statement.

He added that a collective refusal would carry greater weight than Finland acting alone.

The CAS ruling followed an appeal by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation against the IIHF's decision to extend Russia's exclusion from international tournaments.

The IIHF had justified the restrictions on security grounds and concerns about organising competitions and maintaining sporting fairness.

The ruling affects five upcoming world championship tournaments, beginning with the World Junior Championship in Canada on 26 December. It also covers the 2027 men's World Championship in Germany and the women's tournament in Canada next autumn.

The women's championship beginning in Denmark this week falls outside the ruling.

The ruling has also prompted opposition from Germany, which is considering withdrawing as host of the 2027 men's World Championship. German Ice Hockey Federation chief executive Frank H. Lutz said Russian participation would raise security concerns and additional costs, requiring discussions with the German government.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced on Sunday that she would seek to prevent Russian athletes from entering Finland next year if the war in Ukraine continues. She said she had also proposed restricting Russian athletes' access to the Schengen Area, with the European Commission examining the matter.

Finnish Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho has called for Finland to boycott international ice hockey championships if Russia returns, arguing that allowing Russian teams to compete during the war would undermine the justification for their exclusion.

Sweden, Canada, Ukraine and the Czech Republic have also criticised the CAS ruling.

The IIHF began a two-day board meeting on Monday to discuss Russia's participation. Hietanen, who represents Finland on the board, said no decision had been reached and discussions would continue on Tuesday.

Finland last faced a Russian team in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics final, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee team 2–1 to win its first Olympic men's ice hockey gold medal.

HT