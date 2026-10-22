The European Athletics Council selected Helsinki during a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, following a three-year bidding process. The decision involved 17 voting members, who chose between the Finnish and Belgian capitals through an open show of hands.

Helsinki has secured the right to host the 2030 European Athletics Championships, defeating Brussels in a vote by European Athletics officials on Thursday. The week-long competition will take place at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in August 2030, bringing the championships back to the Finnish capital for the fourth time.

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Zurich had also entered the bidding process but withdrew before the final decision.

The Finnish Athletics Federation confirmed the result, with its chairwoman, Riikka Pakarinen, welcoming the outcome after three years of preparations.

Pakarinen thanked the City of Helsinki, the Finnish government and the organisations involved in supporting the bid. She said the decision marked the beginning of preparations for the championships and expressed hope that other Finnish sports federations would pursue international events.

The championships will have an estimated budget of €30 million, including €5 million in government support.

The competition will feature seven evening sessions and five morning sessions over one week. Organisers expect ticket sales to begin in 2027.

Helsinki previously hosted the European Athletics Championships in 1971, 1994 and 2012. The 2030 event will make it the first city to stage the championships four times.

The Finnish capital also hosted the World Athletics Championships in 1983 and 2005.

The Olympic Stadium, which underwent a renovation completed in 2020, will serve as the main competition venue.

European Athletics president Dobromir Karamarinov welcomed the selection and expressed confidence in Helsinki's ability to host the championships.

The Finnish bid placed emphasis on the renovated stadium, transport connections and the concentration of competition facilities within the city centre.

Finnish Athletics Federation chief executive Harri Aalto identified the stadium and the event's compact organisation as factors supporting Helsinki's application.

Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov welcomed the decision, describing the championships as an opportunity to bring athletes and spectators from across Europe to the Finnish capital.

The 2030 championships will follow the 2028 edition in Silesia, Poland. Birmingham hosted the competition in 2026.

HT