This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it is Finland's first youth women's world championship medal since 2014.

Stella Lökfors , an 18-year-old bowling prodigy from Helsinki, secured a remarkable silver medal in the individual category at the Youth Bowling World Championships held in Incheon, South Korea. Despite a tough final match against Singapore's Arianne Tay , which ended in a 2-0 victory for Tay (216-168, 199-156), Lökfors’s silver medal marks a significant milestone for Finnish youth bowling.

Representing Helsingin GB, Lökfors was the sole medalist for the Finnish team in this year’s championships, underscoring her pivotal role and exceptional talent in the sport.

The final, broadcast live from Incheon, captivated bowling enthusiasts as Lökfors and Tay went head-to-head in a highly anticipated match. Although Lökfors fell short in the final round, her journey to the silver medal has been celebrated as an extraordinary feat.

Reflecting on her performance, Lökfors expressed her pride and excitement: "This medal is the greatest achievement of my career so far. It’s my first individual medal at a major championship, and winning it at the Youth World Championships makes it even more special."

Lökfors's success extends beyond this world championship. Earlier this year, she played a crucial role in securing a gold medal for the Finnish junior girls' team at the European Championships. Her consistent performance throughout the year has been a testament to her dedication and skill.

“It’s been a fantastic season,” Lökfors noted. “While there were challenging moments, I managed to clinch two significant medals. This silver at the World Championships and our team gold at the European Championships are achievements I’m incredibly proud of. It’s a great foundation to build on for future challenges.”

Stella Lökfors’s silver medal is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of hope and inspiration for Finnish youth bowling, heralding a bright future for the sport in Finland.

HT