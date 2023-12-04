The event, held at the iconic Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall, featured a stunning display in the Port of Hamburg.

The anticipation for UEFA EURO 2024 is building, and the tournament's first major highlight didn't disappoint. The Final Draw for the European Football Championship took place in a unique and spectacular fashion in the Port of Hamburg, as 25 colourful nation containers were transformed into the draw's stage.

Hamburg port workers, along with twelve massive container stackers weighing 70 tons each, recreated the group stage draw using containers designed with the flags of participating nations. The result was six eye-catching container towers, standing 12 meters high.

This impressive container installation not only marked the official draw for EURO 2024 but also symbolized the strong connection between the City of Hamburg and the tournament. The installation will be on display at the O’Swaldkai terminal in Hamburg until December 10, 2023, allowing both locals and visitors to experience the excitement of the upcoming championship.

The container installation received support from Hamburg Marketing GmbH, with executive backing from UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH and LOTUS Containers GmbH. It showcased the creativity and enthusiasm that will undoubtedly make EURO 2024 an unforgettable event for football fans across Europe.

HT