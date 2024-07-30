As women transition through menopause, they often experience profound changes in self-image and relationships, reports psychologist Katariina Laurila from Terveystalo. An open and active approach to this new phase of life can be beneficial.

The hormone estrogen has a direct link to mental well-being, influencing the production of mood-regulating chemicals.

“When estrogen levels drop during menopause, the brain’s serotonin and dopamine levels can plummet, potentially leading to symptoms of clinical depression and anxiety,” explains Laurila.

Depression and anxiety are among the most common reasons for visits from women aged 40-60 at Terveystalo.

Navigating Emotional Challenges

“We often discuss issues such as fatigue, sadness, anxiety, and insomnia. I encourage my patients to be curious about their feelings and thoughts, and together we explore whether these symptoms might be related to hormonal changes or other life events,” Laurila describes.

Identity Shifts

Many women find it challenging to adapt to the physical changes that come with aging.

“There is still a pervasive ‘best before’ mindset in our culture. Many women feel they are no longer valued or wonder who they are now that they are no longer fertile. Menopause is an excellent opportunity to reassess one’s relationship with femininity and sexuality. It can be a wonderful time to get to know oneself better and pursue personal dreams once the busy years are over,” Laurila notes.

Impact on Relationships

Menopause can also affect sexual desire, leading to changes in intimate relationships.

“Although hormones can play a role, our sexuality never truly fades. Much of it is tied to how we feel about ourselves, and if we don’t feel good in our own bodies, it can impact our desire for intimacy with a partner,” says Laurila.

Open communication and mutual support are key.

“Even if sexual desire fluctuates, closeness and intimate connections can be maintained in many ways. Both partners must be willing to work on maintaining the relationship and keeping the spark alive.”

Embracing Active Well-being

Laurila advises an open, curious, and active attitude towards the changes brought by menopause.

“It’s not beneficial to overly blame menopause for issues. This externalizes the problem, making it feel out of one’s control. In reality, there are always actions one can take, whether mental challenges stem from hormones or other causes. The same self-care strategies apply.”

Key self-care methods are rooted in lifestyle choices.

“The most effective ways to manage mental challenges and maintain stamina are through active lifestyle habits, which might have inadvertently become more passive with age. We need exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, meaningful activities, and fun. For insomnia, non-pharmacological treatments are available, and it’s worth discussing with a gynecologist whether hormone replacement therapy could help with menopausal symptoms,” Laurila concludes.

