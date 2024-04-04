In an exciting development for music lovers and tech enthusiasts alike, Apple is gearing up to release new iterations of its popular AirPods, including a more affordable version and an enhanced model of the AirPods Max, in the latter half of 2024. A report from Mashable sheds light on Apple's plans to diversify its AirPods lineup with budget-friendly options and significant updates to its premium over-ear headphones, aiming for a release around September or October.

The initiative to produce the cost-effective AirPods is being supported by a Foxconn subsidiary, which is set to ramp up production at its Indian factory during the fourth quarter of 2024. This move not only signifies Apple's commitment to making its technology accessible to a wider audience but also highlights the company's ongoing efforts to diversify its manufacturing base.

Apple enthusiasts can anticipate two fourth-generation AirPods models that promise to offer entry-level and mid-tier options. These upcoming models are expected to boast a sleek redesigned look, enhanced audio quality, and the convenience of USB-C charging cases. The mid-tier variant is particularly exciting, as it is rumored to feature active noise cancellation and a built-in speaker for Find My Location tracking, adding significant value to the user experience.

Furthermore, the AirPods Max is set to receive a much-anticipated update, with potential improvements including the addition of a USB-C charging port and the introduction of new color options. This update aims to elevate the listening experience for over-ear headphone users, reinforcing Apple's position in the high-end audio market.

As fall 2024 approaches, the anticipation for Apple's latest audio offerings continues to build. With the introduction of budget-friendly AirPods and the updated AirPods Max, Apple is poised to cater to a broader range of consumers, ensuring that high-quality audio experiences are more accessible than ever.

