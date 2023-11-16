Researchers from the University of Oulu, Mehdi Bennis and Tarik Taleb, have solidified their positions among the world's most cited scholars, making it onto the prestigious Highly Cited Researchers list once again. This recognition places them in the top one percent of their field based on the number of citations their research publications have received.

Out of 16 Finnish researchers who made it to the list this year, two are from the University of Oulu's Centre for Wireless Communications (CWC) and the Academy of Finland's coordinated 6G flagship initiative.