This anticipated update was recently announced by Mark Zuckerberg , and according to TechCrunch, Android users will be among the first to experience it in the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp users, rejoice! The popular messaging app is set to unveil a feature that many have been clamoring for – the ability to operate two accounts on a single device.

With the hustle and bustle of modern life, many individuals juggle between personal and professional realms. WhatsApp's new feature promises a smoother transition between these spheres. "No more shuffling between two phones or fretting about sending a message from the wrong account," the company elucidated in a blog post.

However, there's a small catch. To activate this dual functionality, users will require two distinct phone numbers, necessitating either a secondary SIM card or a multi-SIM/eSIM-enabled device. The setup process is straightforward: navigate to WhatsApp settings, select the arrow adjacent to the user's name, and choose "Add account". The initial setup will require verification via the second phone or eSIM facility.

Moreover, WhatsApp has ensured that users can customize notifications and privacy settings independently for each account. Both beta testers and regular users can avail of this dual account feature, enhancing the overall messaging experience.

HT