Finland has reached a significant technological milestone as VTT, a leading research organization, and the Finnish quantum technology company, IQM Quantum Computers, have successfully completed the development of Finland's second quantum computer. This cutting-edge 20-qubit quantum computer showcases Finland's strong national technological expertise and its ability to scale quantum computing solutions to tackle increasingly complex problems.

The development of this new quantum computer represents a leap forward in quantum technology, demonstrating the nation's high level of domestic technological proficiency and robust collaboration among industry players. Finland now stands poised to create an entirely new industry centered around quantum technology, highlighting the immense potential for growth in this field.

"At present, Finland is one of the global frontrunners in quantum technology. By investing in this area, we can maintain this position. Scaling up quantum computers offers Finnish businesses the opportunity to further develop their expertise and technology. This progress will lead to exportable products, attract international talent and investments. The economic benefits will extend far into the future, with innovations benefiting Finland through intellectual property rights and tax revenues," stated Antti Vasara, CEO of VTT.

Crucial advancements have been made in the development of the new quantum computer, enabling the scaling up of quantum bits (qubits), leading to increased computational power and improved capabilities to solve even more challenging problems. These advancements include enhancements in integration methods and signaling. The project has also focused on developing manufacturing and packaging methods, allowing a greater number of qubits to be placed on a single chip and conducting their electronic signals at temperatures close to absolute zero.

"While the new quantum computer currently boasts 20 qubits on a single chip, our manufacturing method allows for scaling the number of qubits even further. This marks a significant developmental direction as we aim to build larger and more efficient quantum computers," explained Pekka Pursula, Research Manager at VTT.

Expressing pride in this achievement, Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, highlighted the significance of this milestone not only for their team but also for the entire European quantum ecosystem. He emphasized IQM's commitment to advancing the strategic European agenda by fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to attract more investments, support ecosystem expansion, and enhance competitiveness.

The new quantum computer is housed in Otaniemi at the national micro and nanotechnology facility, Micronova, which also hosts Finland's first quantum computer. The national project, initiated in 2020, aimed to build a functional 5-qubit quantum computer, showcasing Finland's expertise in quantum computing. The overarching goal of the project is to construct a 50-qubit quantum computer by the end of 2024.

"The completion of the quantum computer is a crucial step towards achieving the project's ultimate goal of a 50-qubit quantum computer. The development work will continue in collaboration with IQM, and our objective is to upgrade the 20-qubit quantum computer to a 50-qubit quantum computer by the end of 2024," stated Pursula.

Looking ahead, with additional funding from the government, efforts will be directed towards even larger goals. The quantum computer will be scaled towards 300 qubits, bringing Finland closer to realizing quantum advantage - a significant stride toward harnessing the power of quantum computing for practical applications.

HT