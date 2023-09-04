This exciting development was revealed through YouTube's support page, where it was explained that the platform is experimenting with a feature that lets users find songs on YouTube by simply vocalizing them.

Android users , get ready to hum your way to discovering your favorite songs as YouTube introduces a new search feature that listens to your tunes. In a move that blends technology with musical expression, YouTube is currently testing a "search-by-song" capability on its Android app, allowing users to identify songs by humming, singing, or recording a snippet.

TechCrunch reported on this innovative addition, sparking the interest of music enthusiasts everywhere.

For users fortunate enough to have access to this experiment, switching from YouTube's conventional voice search to the new song search feature is a breeze. All it takes is humming, singing, or recording a portion of the song for a duration of three seconds or more. YouTube's advanced algorithms then work their magic, identifying the tune and directing users to relevant YouTube videos featuring the sought-after song. These videos may include official music videos, user-generated content, or Shorts, creating a comprehensive music discovery experience.

However, it's essential to note that the search-by-song capability is currently available to only a select group of Android users, as YouTube refines and tests this exciting feature.

While this may seem like an entirely new endeavor for YouTube, it's worth mentioning that Google, YouTube's parent company, has dabbled in similar technology before. In 2020, Google introduced a hum-to-search feature within its Google app and Google Assistant, allowing users to search for songs simply by humming or singing a few bars. This functionality was lauded for its user-friendliness and ability to help users identify songs stuck in their heads.

With YouTube's implementation of the search-by-song feature on its Android app, the platform is making strides in enhancing the music discovery process for its vast user base. Whether you're humming a catchy melody or singing along to your favorite tune, YouTube's new feature promises to be a harmonious addition for music lovers, reaffirming the platform's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction in the digital age.

