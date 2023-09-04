The newly announced features will be compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, making it accessible to a global audience.

In a groundbreaking announcement , tech visionary Elon Musk revealed his plans to introduce audio and video calling features on X, formerly known as Twitter. The move comes as part of Musk's ambitious vision to transform X into an all-encompassing social media platform, challenging giants like Meta.

Notably, Musk emphasized that these calls can be initiated without the need for a phone number, marking a departure from traditional communication methods.

In a tweet, Musk highlighted the key aspects of the upcoming changes, stating, "Video & audio calls coming to X: - Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC - No phone number needed - X is the effective global address book...That set of factors is unique."

While the exact release date for these features remains undisclosed, Musk's announcement solidifies his commitment to making X a comprehensive platform. This endeavor aligns with his recent proclamation on X, where he expressed his aspiration to create a standout social network in an industry where he believes no great alternatives currently exist.

This latest development follows hints from X's designer, Andrew Conway, who shared screenshots of the audio and video call options a month ago. These screenshots showcased the new features integrated into the top left corner of the direct messaging screen, providing a glimpse into the user experience to come.

Moreover, Musk's ambitions extend beyond just audio and video calls. Earlier this month, X announced various improvements to the platform. These include allowing premium subscribers to upload long videos of up to 2 hours in duration, enhancing the quality of live broadcasting from mobile devices, introducing an immersive video player for Android and iOS, and enabling users to speak in and co-host Spaces on the web, supporting millions of participants.

Elon Musk's determination to innovate and expand X's capabilities reflects his relentless pursuit of reshaping the digital landscape. As he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, the tech world eagerly anticipates the transformation of X into the "everything app" that Musk envisions, in what could potentially redefine the future of social networking.

