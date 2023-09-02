During the 1960s and 1970s, the Neue Klasse series introduced several new models that propelled BMW to new heights and cemented its position as a premium brand.

The Neue Klasse is set to usher in a new chapter in BMW's history, offering a glimpse into an upcoming line of electric vehicles scheduled for release from 2025 onwards.

In 2025, the Neue Klasse will make a comeback, this time as a range of electric models featuring an entirely new IT and software architecture, along with next-generation high-performance powertrains and batteries.

The path to the revival of the Neue Klasse has been illuminated by previous vision cars, namely the BMW i Vision Circular from 2021 and the BMW i Vision Dee from earlier this year. The BMW i Vision Circular showcased how future BMW electric vehicles could be constructed from recycled and renewable materials, while the BMW i Vision Dee brought digital innovation into the mix.

The vision car will be unveiled for the first time at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich in a few days.

Future-Forward Design

The design of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse is extraordinarily futuristic, appearing as if a whole generation has been skipped.

The car's fresh and distinctive design language, with expansive surfaces, accentuates typical BMW elements such as the kidney grille and Hofmeister kink on the side window. Striking wheel arches and a sharply curved front end are also characteristic BMW lines. The seamless body boasts strong indentations both at the front and rear, as well as large window surfaces.

New concepts and ideas also extend to the interior design, where no leather or decorative chrome has been used. Neue Klasse models might offer more interior space than traditionally expected, and the next-generation BMW iDrive infotainment system promises an entirely new digital user experience.

Next-Generation Interaction

Analog controls have been minimized in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse. Multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, the central dashboard display, and BMW Panoramic Vision ensure seamless interaction between humans and the machine.

BMW is introducing new technology with its BMW Panoramic Vision, which will make its debut in upcoming Neue Klasse models. BMW Panoramic Vision projects essential information onto a shaded area at the bottom of the windshield, ensuring that critical driving information is always available in the right place at the right time.

This technology allows for easy interaction with the new infotainment system using steering wheel buttons equipped with active haptic feedback. The high-resolution display on the dashboard, with its bright colors and strong contrast, enables intuitive touch features, regardless of lighting conditions.

In the next-generation BMW iDrive model, both the driver and passenger can interact with the BMW Panoramic Vision display. Content shown on the BMW Panoramic Vision dashboard display can be transferred, for example, with a simple hand gesture.

A Significant Investment for a Smaller Carbon Footprint

The Neue Klasse represents the beginning of BMW Group's largest-ever investment and marks a new direction. Increasing the use of recycled materials, resource-efficient production, and the company's own dismantling concept will help optimize recycling for Neue Klasse models and reduce the vehicle's carbon footprint throughout its life cycle.

In the entirely new electric powertrain, the sixth-generation BMW eDrive motor is accompanied by a new battery architecture with significant developments in cell shape and chemistry.

The cells have transitioned from angular to round shapes, with two different heights. The new cells are designed for the new architecture and play a crucial role in the Neue Klasse's chassis structure. Depending on the model, the battery system can be flexibly integrated into the vehicle structure following the "pack to open body" design.

Thanks to this new cell architecture, BMW's lithium-ion batteries will see a more than 20 percent increase in energy density, a 30 percent faster charging rate, and up to a 30 percent increase in driving range. Simultaneously, CO2 emissions during battery cell production will be reduced by up to 60 percent.

Global Production

The first Neue Klasse models will be manufactured at the new factory in Debrecen, Hungary, which will exclusively produce Neue Klasse vehicles. The factory will not use any fossil fuels. Starting in 2026, Neue Klasse models will also be produced in the Munich factory, and from 2027 onwards, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

BMW has already announced that the initial Neue Klasse models to be launched are the 3 Series sedan and a sporty SUV model. At least six models will be introduced within the first 24 months of the inaugural launch in 2025.

By 2030, Neue Klasse vehicles are expected to constitute over half of BMW's sales. The goal is for both range and production costs to match those of the company's traditional internal combustion engine models.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept car represents the beginning of a new era in individual mobility, filled with digital experiences, a reduced environmental footprint, and the quintessential joy of BMW driving.

HT