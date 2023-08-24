In his tweet, Musk stated, "Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs.

Elon Musk , the enigmatic CEO of X, has taken Twitter by storm once again, this time with an announcement that the block feature on the social media platform will be phased out, with the exception of direct messages (DMs). Musk's tweet, posted on Friday, unveiled the unexpected decision and triggered discussions among users.

Makes no sense." This unexpected move comes in response to a query from a Tesla fan account inquiring about the rationale behind blocking instead of muting.

The removal of the block feature has garnered mixed reactions from the X user community. Some users have expressed concerns about potential security implications, suggesting that the block feature could have been designed based on the platform's previous authentication system. Many perceive this as a security measure and are wary of its discontinuation.

Twitter's official help page describes the blocking feature as a tool that empowers users to control their experience on the platform. By blocking an account, users can prevent specific accounts from interacting with them, viewing their tweets, and following them. Interestingly, even if one has been blocked by another account, they can still proceed to block other accounts.

While the mute function might persist, it's important to note that blocking and muting are not equivalent. Blocking entirely prevents interactions, views, and tracking of the blocked account, whereas muting merely hides posts from the user's feed, with the muted user remaining unaware of this action. Musk confirmed that the block feature will continue to be available for direct messages, providing some clarity amidst the uncertainty.

The decision to remove the blocking feature has raised questions about its impact on user experience. Blocking has gained significance as a tool to combat spam responses and harassment on timelines. The alteration of the feature also comes after past controversies, including instances where users were banned from X Blue/Twitter Premium accounts when the algorithm favored their replies over non-paying users.

As of now, it remains to be seen when or if the feature will be fully phased out. Musk has a history of making and revising decisions in response to user feedback. This was demonstrated recently when he initially planned to transition the platform out of light mode, only to reverse course based on user preferences, stating, "A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted."

The removal of the block feature, even with exceptions for DMs, marks another chapter in X's dynamic evolution as it navigates the ever-changing landscape of social media interactions.

